St. Jude Girls Secondary School, Amarata, Bayelsa State, the 2018 champions of Nestle Milo Secondary School Basketball Championships will begin their title defence against Government Secondary School Numan, Adamawa State, to dunk-off the national finals on June 30.
Another team making an impact in the competition and which also will be defending their title won in 2018 is Father O’Connell Science College, Port Harcourt, Rivers.
Father O’Connell Science College will dunk-off the Boys category when they clash with Victorroti Private Secondary School, Abeokuta, Ogun State.
Tidesports source reports that the national draws held yesterday at the National Stadium, Lagos, shows that six teams each for boys and girls will jostle for the championships trophy.
There will also be cash prize, basketball kits and lots of Nestle Milo goodies in both boys and girls categories.
Bayelsa Clash With Yola In Nestle Milo B’Ball Championship
