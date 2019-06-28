The earlier scheduled date for the 2019 edition of the Women’s AITEO Cup quarter-final match between Rivers Angels Fc of Port Harcourt and Sunshine Fc Akure has been shifted to Sunday, 30 of this month by organisers of the competition.
Media person of the club, Jessica Amadi made this known Wednesday in a press statement made available to Tidesports.
According to her, venue of the match remains the Cathedral (Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium) Enugu.
Other quarter-final fixtures Delta Queens vs Bayelsa Queens is scheduled for play Sunday in Owerri.
Ibom Angels Fc vs Confluence Queens Fc to be played in Abakaliki while Nasarawa Amazons Fc vs Edo Queens/Olori Babes match is fixed for Thursday, July 4.
It would be recalled that Rivers Angels won the 2018 edition of the competition.
2019 Women’s AITEO Cup: Quarter-Final Matches To Hold June 30
