19 Years After: RSG Recognises Abam as Amanyanabo Of Okrika

The Rivers State Government has presented an instrument of office to Dr. Alfred Semenitari Abam as Ado IX, Amanyanabo of Okrika.

The recognition was coming after 19 years of a legal tussle over the Amanyanaboship of Okrika nation.

However, a Port Harcourt High Court had on the third of May 2019 declared Chief Alfred S. Abam as the Amanyanabo of Okrika.

The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Chieftaincy/Community Affairs, Mr Felix Odungweru, who represented the Governor at the presentation ceremony said the instrument of office was signed by Governor Nyesom Wike on the 25th of June 2019.

The Tide also learnt that the instrument of office was back-dated to 2002.

Meanwhile, King Alfred Semenitari Abam says he will unite all parts of the Wakrike nation with the view to fast tracking the development of the Okrika nation.

The king who said this in an interview with newsmen shortly after being presented with instrument of office as Amanyanabo of Okrika said the Okrika nation must unite for the sake of peace and progress of the kingdom.

He also said that with the confidence reposed on him by the people, he will not disappoint the people.

Also speaking, the Chairman Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs (ODCC), Chief Sunday Kalaowolo said the council of chiefs would work with the Amanyanabo to move the Okrika nation forward.

Kalaowolo who described the ceremony as historic, urged the Okrika people to rally round their king to bring peace, stability and progress to the Okrika nation.

John Bibor/Emmanuel Daniel