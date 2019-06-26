Operation Puff Adder: IGP Deploys Dogs In Train Stations

In furtherance of the determination of the Nigerian Police Force to tackle new dimensions of crime especially kidnapping, armed robbery, drugs peddling, Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed AbubakarAdamu has ordered the deployment of specially trained Police K9 dogs to all railway stations in Nigeria.

“This initiative is within the context of Operation Puff Adder and it is planned to complement the existing security measures emplaced for the security and safety of passengers and critical infrastructure of the Nigeria Railway Corporation across the country,” he said.

Adamu who spoke in Abuja while flagging off the deployments; remarked that utilisation of the special breed dogs in combating crimes and sundry internal security threats in the 21st century cannot be over emphasised.

He said: “Indeed, K9 are known to possess extra-ordinary capacity for detection of improvised explosives devices (IEDs), narcotics and other illicit drugs, firearms and other prohibited items which criminals usually engage for the perfection of their criminal activities.

“The deployment of Police dogs is therefore meant for detection or prevention crimes along the railway corridors. Their brief shall be for patrols, surveillance, detection and apprehension of felons in and around railway facilities.

“The Nigeria Police pride itself as having one of the most equipped, experienced, highly-trained, and functional K9 Section.

“They also have commendable antecedent of successful anti-crime, crowd control and civil disorder management operations in the country.

“Indeed, it is on record that the Nigeria Police Force Animal Branch has been instrumental to the training and development of similar branches for other security agencies in the country.

“With this deployment, our plan is to maximize our unique K9 strength to complement other sections that have been deployed as part of the broad policing architecture which we recently emplaced towards addressing our internal security challenges”.

Recalling that prior to this, about one thousand additional police personnel were deployed to the Nigeria Police Railway Command, the IGP said: “This unprecedented deployment was designed to address the manpower gap of the Command and reposition them to address vulnerabilities, projected threats, and security challenges which the increasing human traffic and expanding assets of the Nigeria Railway Corporation may present”.

“With today’s initiative, passengers, staff, and indeed, all the citizens of this country can further be re-assured of their security as they patronize the services of the Nigerian Railway Corporation.