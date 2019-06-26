Nigeria National U-20 Female Team, Falconets, is to play in Group ‘B’ with Cameroon, South Africa and Zambia in the forthcoming 12th African Games scheduled to hold in Morocco.
Tidesports source reports that the Games will hold from August 19 to August 31.
The Games’ draw was conducted in Cairo, Egypt, with the host country, Morocco heading Group A that also has Equatorial Guinea, Mali and Algeria.
Tidesports reports that organisers of the games had reiterated that this year’s African Games women football event would be contested by players under the age of 20 years.
CAF had announced that teams that featured at the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana in November/December, 2018 would also participate in the female event of the African Games.
Falconets To Tackle South Africa, Cameroon In AAG
