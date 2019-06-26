Dickson Wrestling Championships: 14 States, Five Clubs Arrive Yenagoa

The third edition of the Governor Dickson Seriake National Wrestling Classics commenced yesterday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa.
Tidesports source reports that 14 states and five clubs had already arrived for the competition.
Other states and clubs were, however, still being expected for the competition billed to end on July 1.
States still being expected included Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Bauchi, Kano, Kogi, Ogun, Osun, Niger, Bayelsa, Lagos, Ondo and Oyo.
The clubs being expected include the Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police.
Tidesports reports that the classics would serve as qualifiers for the 2019 All-Africa Games in Morocco and the World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan in September.
The classics commenced with the cadet categories after the accreditation for all weight categories.
Tidesports source also reports that there was tight security at the venue with security personnel sighted in groups keeping vigil.
