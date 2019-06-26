Chartered Accountant, Lover Found Dead In Lagos

Lagos State Police Command has opened investigation into the death of a chartered accountant Rasaki Balogun, 56, and his alleged lover.
Balogun was found lifeless around 8am on June 20 by his wife Akorede at his 16, Taiwo Oke Street, Victory Estate in Ejigbo.
Police spokesman, Bala Elkana said Monday that a team of detectives led by Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ejigbo visited the scene and found the bodies covered in blood with the unnamed woman laying on a knife.
“The man is said to be living alone in the house while his family lives in a different place. Identity of the mistress is yet to be established as he was said to have picked her about two days before the incident from unknown location.
“The crime scene was sealed off for forensic analysis while the corpses were evacuated to hospital for autopsy.
