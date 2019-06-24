Vigilante: Sack Fulani Gatemen In Igboland -Ohanaeze Youth …Stay Action On Moves, MASSOB Warns Fulani

Following the plan of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, to establish vigilante group in the Southeast region, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council worldwide yesterday demanded an immediate sack of Fulani youths serving as gatemen for Igbos in the zone.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group made this known in a statement signed by its President-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and made available to newsmen, in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

The statement reads in part: “The truth must be told that Fulani Youths Vigilante groups have been existing here in the South East Nigeria for decades unofficially, and we appreciate the comments of Chief Nwodo Jnr that he will resist the establishment of Fulani Youth vigilante group.

“We observed that over 90 percent of the mansions and houses owned by igbo politicians, Igbo businessmen and opinion leaders are keeping Fulani youths as gatemen and watchmen, including the house of Chief Nnia Nwodo at Enugu, we now wonder, how can someone be shouting about resisting Fulani youths vigilante groups when he had been paying the same Fulani youths as gatemen for decades.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth council worldwide observed that except We get rid of those Fulani youths as Our gatemen and watchmen, Our outbursts against the Establishment of Fulani Youths Vigilante groups amount to nothing, when the Fulani Youths Vigilante groups are unofficially operating in our midst for decades and even most tenants in the South East prefer the Fulani Youths Vigilante guarding their streets than our local vigilante groups.

“Except Igbos do the needful, the Fulani Youths Vigilante groups are unofficially operating in the South East, and that’s what gave the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria the effontery and Audacity to look at our leaders face to face at South East Security Summit Enugu, and demand the official recognition of these Fulani Youths operating as gatemen and watchmen at Our houses as vigilante groups, they are fully aware of those guarding our mansions in the South East are enough to constitute a Militia to deal decisively against the people of the South East, in our local adage: “Okennon’ulogwara Okennonaohiana Azunnonangiga,” Ohanaeze youths stated.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Movement For The Actualisation Of Sovereign State Of Biafra (MASSOB) at the weekend issued a stern warning to Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to stay action in an attempt to establish a vigilante group in Biafra land.

The group made this known in a press statement signed by the Director Of Information, Comrade Edeson Samuel, and forwarded to The Tide, in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State.

The statement reads in part: “MASSOB vehemently reject the attempt by a terrorist group in disguise called Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to establish a Fulani vigilante group in Biafra land. It is provocative and an insult to Ndigbo.

“It’s also another dimension of adding more salt to the political, economic and religious injuries of Ndigbo . For these so called cattle breeders to have suggested establishment of vigilante in Igbo land proves a clear evidence of their plans to dominate and conquer the entire southern region which their grandfather, Othman Dan Fodio commanded them to do.

“This is their next move to annihilate the entire Igbo nation in the name of providing security for Ndigbo. MASSOB can never allow our arch enemies to provide us with security, allowing such is as good as Ndigbo committing suicide.

“MASSOB wishes to remind our people that on Thursday, 11th June 2019, These marauding terrorists called Fulani herdsmen blocked Agbani — Ugbawka road in Nkanu LGA, Enugu state. They robbed passengers in commercial vehicles of their belongings and money, they also took some women into the nearby bush and raped them.

“It is a pity that Ndigbo are sleeping while our house is on fire. These Fulani herdsmen are president Mohammadu Buhari foot soldiers who has come to do the bidding of their master, moving from States to communities with AK 47 rifles, killing farmers, raping their women, destroying their farm crops and setting their houses ablaze.

“If these Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association can provide security, they should go to Zamfara, Maiduguri or Katsina states and other areas in the North where Boko Haram has taken over. They said that charity begins at home,” he stated.