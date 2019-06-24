NBTE Begins Accreditation Of Courses At CEA Poly

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Kaduna, has commenced resources inspection to the Port Harcourt Polytechnic (now Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic), Rumuola, as part of the processes leading to the accreditation of over fourteen courses in the institution

The visitation team, which arrived the polytechnic campus last Thursday on a two – day resources inspection,later at a brief meeting addressed staff and management team of the institution to acquaint them with the modalities of the programme.

Speaking at the plenary session held at the school’s main auditorium, the NBTE team leader and Director, Polytechnic Programs, Malam Musa Isgogo said they were at the polytechnic for inspection of courses being run at the institution with a view to encouraging and sustaining their growth.

Isgogo urged members of the team to be diligent in the discharge of their duties and not compromise in their responsibilities and advised them to work closely with their various Heads of Department (HoDs)and other staff as required for effective discharge of their duties

“Do your work with diligence and harmony. Our task here is not to demolish what is already in existence here but to assist the school develop,grow and sustain them”he stated

Malam Musa Isgogo used the opportunity to solicit for the cooperation of all the staff of the polytechnic to enable the team accomplish its assignment and thanked the Rector for the warm reception accorded members of the panel.

Earlier in his opening speech, the Rector of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Dr Samuel B. Kalagbor while welcoming the team to the institution urged the visitors to look at the institution as relatively new, adding that they were ready for the NBTE visitation

He averred that staff and management will assist wherever their attention was needed, adding that they had looked up to the visit since last three years.

“We heard of this visit since three years ago, we would have invited you in April 2018 but the school was struck by a devastating wind storm that wrecked serious havoc in the school and dragged on to June 2018”he added.

Our correspondent reports that about fourteen courses in National Diploma(ND) as well as Higher National Diploma(HND) are listed for the accreditation by NBTE.