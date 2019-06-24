Jonathan Eulogises Okara, Tasks Writers On Nation Building

Nigerian former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has urged journalists and writers to lend their creative energy toward promoting justice and equity as a means of building a nation of hope for all.

Jonathan stated this at the weekend in Yenagoa at a ceremony of songs and tributes in honour of late literary icon, Dr Gabriel Okara.

The former President, in his funeral eulogy described late Okara as the voice of truth and justice and urged Nigerians to follow his example.

“Pa Okara represents justice, equality and truth. I, therefore, challenge us to be vanguard of these virtues.

“To all writers, literary enthusiasts, journalists and all of us present to celebrate Pa Gabriel Okara, ours is not to sit idle when things are going wrong in our society.

“We should be the ‘Piano and Drums’ that will beat to our nation, the rhythm of hope and truth,’’ he said.

Jonathan, further described Okara as a great treasure and a man of many paths who left behind many legacies.

“The death of a loved one no matter the age and circumstances brings grief to our hearts.

“Pa Okara was a treasure to many and nobody wants to lose his treasure.

“He was a man of many paths: a poet, novelist, and journalist and of course an exceptional statesman.

“Through hard work and diligence, he dotted these paths with success marks and legacies for which we are here to attest and testify of his glorious strides.

“Pa Okara was a literary icon who meant different things to different people; he would be remembered for different things.