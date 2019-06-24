Gas Shortage, Others Cut Power Generation By 3,109.5MW

A total of 3,109.5 megawatts of electricity could not be generated on the country’s power grid on Wednesday as a result of gas, frequency and water management constraints in the sector, latest figures from the industry released have shown.

It was learnt that 1,709.5MW of power could not be generated due to the gas constraint.

Also, frequency issues stopped the generation of 1,150MW of electricity, while water management challenges prevented 250MW from getting to the grid.

Our correspondent gathered that no quantum of energy was prevented by transmission infrastructure.

Confirming the development, the Advisory Power Team in the Office of the Vice President stated that on June 19, 2019, the average energy that was sent out was 4,087MWHour/Hour, down by 64.53 MWH/Hour from the previous day.

It added, “1,709.50MW was not generated due to unavailability of gas. Zero megawatt was not generated due to the unavailability of transmission infrastructure.

“1,150MW was not generated due to high frequency resulting from the unavailability of distribution infrastructure. 270MW was recorded as losses due to water management.” The APT said the power sector lost an estimated N1,502,000,000 on June 19, 2019, due to constraints from the insufficient gas supply, distribution infrastructure and transmission infrastructure.

“The dominant constraint on June 19, 2019, was due to unavailability of gas, constraining a total of 1,709.50MW from being available on the grid.”

The power sector has continuously witnessed constraints that keep preventing the generation of substantial quantum of electricity.