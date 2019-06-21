A communal clash between youths in 200 housing units and Gadumo community, both in Ajaokuta Local Government of Kogi State have claimed the life of a fresh graduate identified as Ishaq Mohammed.
Our correspondent learnt that the recent attack between both communities saw three persons sustaining various degrees of injuries.
Late Mohammed, a fresh graduate from Kogi State Polytechnic, according to a family source was waiting for his compulsory National Youth Service before he met his untimely death.
The deceased who is in his early 20’s was the younger brother of the Madaki of 200 housing unit, Alhaji Abdulsalam Muhammed who had filed series of petition stopping the other community from encroaching into their land.
Fresh Graduate Killed, Three Others Injured In Kogi Communal Clash
