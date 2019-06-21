Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, have smoked out 27 ‘Yahoo boys and girls’ in Osogbo, Osun State.
Tony Orilade, EFCC spokesman, in a statement on Friday, said EFCC had embarked on weeks of surveillance, working on series of intelligence gathered on the activities of suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ in locations across the city.
“The intelligence was found to be substantially credible, leading to the sting operation”, it said.
The suspects are Adeleke Peter, Babalola Abiodun, Aduroja Temitope, Abdulazeez Razak, Adesina Adewale, Osayintoba Dare, Adebowale Fadairo, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, Akinseye Samuel and Osanyintoba Femi.
Others include: Austin Onyekachukwu, Oluwaseun Adesina, Ibosiola Olamilekan, Ayoola Lekan, Abdullahi Owopade, Olatunbosun Kolawole, Saheed Adebola, Osanyintoba Pelumi, Ayo Bello, Samuel Emmanuel, Olalekan Oladele, Solomon Mattew, Oyelude Opeyemi, Quadri Olatunji, Ibrahim Alao, Tunde Bello and Fatolu Temitope.
EFCC Nabs 27 ‘Yahoo Boys, Girls’ In Osun, Recovers 8 Expensive Cars, Others
