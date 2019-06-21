The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of the Principal Medical Director of Fufore Cottage Hospital in Adamawa, Ibrahim Mustapha, for operating with fake medical certificate.
The Director of DSS in the state, Mr Bola Olori, told newsmen yesterday in Yola. Preliminary investigations show that Mustapha did not study medicine but holds the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) certificate.
“He perfected the illicit act of impersonation as doctor in Gombe where he worked as a ward attendant in several clinics.
“He was aided in the act by a practicing doctor who gave him sample copies of his NECO result, MBBS of Bayero University Kano, NYSC discharge certificate and that of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria annual registration license, all of which he forged,” Olori said.
DSS Confirms Arrest Of Fake Medical Doctor In Adamawa
The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of the Principal Medical Director of Fufore Cottage Hospital in Adamawa, Ibrahim Mustapha, for operating with fake medical certificate.