With barely three weeks to prepare, the 7-year doubles partnership between Christie Agubum and Samuel Blessing proved crucial as they powered to a silver medal spot at the African Beach Games.
The pair finished second with 2 wins and a defeat, which came in their opening game to eventually winners Morocco.
In a chat with Tidesports source, Samuel Blessing identified the on-court chemistry with her doubles partner as the key to their success in Sal, Cape Verde.
Blessing Praises Doubles Partner
