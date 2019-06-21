Anxiety As Gunmen Murder Varsity Don In Rivers

There has been palpable anxiety in Rivers State as a Professor in the Rivers State University (RSU), Prof. Emmanuel Amadi, has been reportedly murdered in his residence at Rumuorlumeni, Port Harcourt, by unknown gunmen.

The deceased, a professor of Microbiology lived with his family in his personal house, not far from the state-owned Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The area is notorious for crimes, especially kidnapping, cultism, robbery and assassination.

A source, who is close to the family, described the murder as barbaric and pathetic, considering Amadi’s contributions to human capital development, research, teaching and community service.

When contacted, spokesman for the university, Sydney Enyindah said: “Prof. Amadi was attacked in his house at Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt today (yesterday) by robbers.

“The sad information came while we were having management meeting today (yesterday).

“The situation will become clearer tomorrow (today).”

Also contacted for confirmation, the Rivers State Police Command spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni said: “I spoke with the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Blessing Didia, a few minutes ago, and he said he heard of the attack on Prof. Amadi from the grapevine, without official communication from the family.”