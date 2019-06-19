Three lawmakers elected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance yesterday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.
The lawmakers, Chyna Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele), Chidi Ogbunikpa (Okigwe), and Onyemaechi Njoku (IhitteUboma) who represent their constituencies in Imo State House of Assembly said that their defections were to enable them serve their constituents better.
The speaker, Chiji Collins, read their separate letters of defection during the plenaries.
The defection of the three lawmakers meant that APGA now has just a lawmaker at the Assembly.
Meanwhile, the lawmakers during the plenary confirmed the nominations by the state governor for the position of LGA Interim committee chairmen.
The governor had on Monday suspended all the LGA chairmen, their deputies, and councillors.
Three Imo Lawmakers Join PDP, As Assembly Clears Interim LG Chairmen
