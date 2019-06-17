Former AC MIlan striker George Weah has been named as Africa’s best ever player, in a 30-man list compiled by France Football.
The French publication, which is widely regarded as one of the top football outlets in the world, named the former Liberia international as the best ever player to come from the African continent.
He is followed by Cameroonian duo Samuel Eto’o and Roger Milla while Ghanian great, Abedi Pele, father of Andre and Jordan Ayew, and former Ivory Coast international Didier Drogba round off the top five.
Al Ahly legend Mohamed Aboutreika and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah also made the list, alongside Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Micheal Essien, Seydou Keita and Emmanuel Adebayor among others.
Weah Named Africa’s Best Ever Player
Former AC MIlan striker George Weah has been named as Africa’s best ever player, in a 30-man list compiled by France Football.