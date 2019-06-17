Guard Your Certificates Well, We’ ll Not Issue Twice -WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) yesterday advised people in possession of its certificates to guard them well, saying it will not re-issue on account of misplacement, fire, flood or theft.

The council’s Head of National Office, MrOluAdenipekun, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

Adenipekun said the advice was necessary as lots of people have been approaching the council at various times for a re-issue of the lost certificates.

“Let me make it clear that in the real sense of it, our certificates are issued only once, irrespective of who is involved or the circumstance that led to the misplacement, and that remains the truth of the matter.

“We do not issue our West African Senior School Certificates Examination (WASSCE) twice.

“But, if we have such cases of theft, fire, flood and others, as it concerns these certificates, yes, in reaction to our operational environment, we can consider the issuance of an ‘attestation certificate”.

“About five years ago, the council, that is, the highest governing body met and took a decision on this, stressing that there is no test body that issues two of its certificates to a single candidate in one examination.

“But, if a candidate should experience such losses through fire, flood or theft and can provide all the necessary proofs required to that effect, that will show such things actually happened to his or her certificate, there are certain steps such candidates are expected to take before approaching the council for further action,” he said.