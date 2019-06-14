You Have Case To Answer On Chimkamso’s Murder, Court Tells Accused

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt ,Rivers State has ruled that Mr Ogochukwu Nwamiro, a second accused person standing trial on the murder of late Miss Chimkanso Onwuamegbu, has a case to answer in the matter

The trial judge ,Justice Adolphus Enebeli, stated this yesterday in Port Harcourt while delivering his ruling on an application on “ a case of no submission” brought by counsel to the second accused person in the matter , Barr Onye John Ndah.

The application brought by the second accused counsel sought the leave of the court to discharge and acquit Mr Ogochukwu Nwamiro from the matter on the premise that evidences presented before the court in the matter proved that the accused was innocent on the murder allegations

The application which was vehemently opposed by the state prosecuting the matter, on the grounds that the application had over stepped because it was made when other accused persons in the matter have not finished given their own evidences

The state through a principal counsel with the State Ministry of Justice Boniface Chidi Eke, urged the court to over rule the application and order the accused to stand his defence

Justice Enebeli therefore, upheld the arguments as canvassed by the prosecution and over ruled the application and ordered the second accused person, Mr Ogochukwu Nwamiro to enter his defence ,adding that the prosecution counsel of the state has established a prima- fascie that he has a case to answer in the murder trial.

The trial Judge relying on Section 309 of the Rivers State Criminal Justice administration averred that in a joint murder case ,each accused person must take his defence,adding that about eleven witnesses have so far testified.

Our correspondent reports that other accused persons standing trial on the murder case include, the first accused Ifeanyi Maxwell Dike and a dismissed police sergeant, Sgt John Bosco.

It would be recalled that little Miss Chimkanso Victory Onwamegbu, 8 year-old was allegedly murdered on 28, August, 2017 at Messiah Close ,Eliozu in Obio/Akpor LGA by the first accused person.