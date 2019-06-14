Gotv Boxing Night: Real One, Joe Boy Gets Warm-Up Fights

West African Boxing Union (WABU) Lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, yesterday said his warm-up fight against Hammed “Esepo’’ Ganiyu would prepare him well ahead of his clash with Oto “Joeboy’’ Joseph.

Oladosu is scheduled to fight Ganiyu at the coming Gotv Boxing Night 19 come July 14 at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Oladosu told newsmen that he was thankful to the organisers of Gotv Boxing and Flykite Promotions for giving him the chance to prove his quality.

He said that his desire is to dethrone Oto “Joeboy’’ Joseph who is the current African Boxing Union (ABU) champion in the Lightweight division.

“I am happy the fight between me and Joeboy has been sanctioned by the African Boxing Union; indeed it was a great news for me.

“The coming fight between me and Esepo is also a welcome development because it will prepare me well ahead of the Joeboy clash.

“Esepo is great boxer; we have met during our amateur level, and I dealt with him then, so, he is not a threat for my ambition to fight Joeboy.

“I will dismiss him in the second round of our fight,’’ Oladosu said.

Similarly, Joeboy said that he was prepared to fight Oladosu and defend his ABU title and if the fight was the next day he would beat him silly.

He said he was focused on giving his fans a good time when they come and watch him fight Tope Berinja’ Agboola in the GOtv Boxing Night 19 in Lagos.

He described the warm-up match as a very good development and would once again prove to his fans that he is a warrior and not afraid of anybody.

“It is good to get a warm-up match, but I can still beat Oladosu anytime any day, I doubt if he (Oladosu) can even overcome Esepo.

“I want my fans to come out and watch Joeboy come July 14 at the National Stadium, Surlere, where I will dismiss Berinja in the first round,’’ Joeboy said.

NAN reports that Joeboy/Oladosu have been dubbed by pundits as the best in Nigeria’s lightweight division, a situation that has bred the wish among fans to see them take on each other.

Sources close to Flykite Productions, the organisers of the event, disclosed that the much anticipated fight could hold in September at the 20th edition of the GOtv Boxing Night.