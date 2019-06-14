Enyimba claimed a record eighth Nigeria Professional Football League title following a 3-0 win against Akwa United in their Championship play-offs fixture at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, Tidesports source reports.
Enyimba finished top of the log with 12 points from five matches.
Reuben Bala gave Enyimba the lead two minutes before the break.
Joseph Osadiaye dribbled his way into the Akwa United box and squared the ball to Bala who tapped it into the net.
It was Bala’s third goal of the Championship play-offs.
Stanley Dimgba netted Enyimba’s second goal of the game on the hour mark.
The winger nodded home a superb cross from Stanley Okorom.
Abdulrahmam Bashir made the scoreline more emphatic when he scored Enyimba’s third goal with a stunning effort from outside the box a minute before time.
Enyimba Wins 8th NPFL Title
Enyimba claimed a record eighth Nigeria Professional Football League title following a 3-0 win against Akwa United in their Championship play-offs fixture at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, Tidesports source reports.