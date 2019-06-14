AGF Warns GIFMIS Officers Against Corruption

As the newly-posted Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System (GIFMIS) State Support Officers resume at their new posts, the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, has advised them to resist the temptation of being compromised and corrupted as they discharge their duties.

Speaking at a meeting he had with the federal pay officers and newly posted GIFMIS state support officers at the Treasury House, Abuja, Ahmed, who was represented by the Director Funds, Mr. Mohammed Kudu Usman, said the deployment was part of the Federal Government’s measures to strengthen GIFMIS support for better effectiveness and efficiency in service delivery to Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) end-users.

According to him, GIFMIS support and master data administration have been decentralised to bring support closer to all MDAs.

He added that GIFMIS support teams had been deployed to resume at the federal pay offices of the 36 states of the federation with immediate effect to provide the required technical support to the MDAs.

He said: “GIFMIS is one of the economic reforms of the Federal Government. It provides a foundation upon which different Public Financial Management reforms will be anchored.

“With the advancement of IT, GIFMIS implementation will facilitate FGN quest for greater transparency in its operation towards the achievement of Vision 2020. Now is also the time for more fiscal responsibility as democracy gets firmly rooted”.