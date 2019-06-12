Registers of voters for the 34 councils of Katsina State, which were used in the March 9 governorship election, were admitted as exhibits by the Katsina State Governorship and National Assembly petitions tribunal.
The registers were brought in 34 bags alongside Forms EC8A, EC8B, EC8C, EC8D, and EC8E.
They were tendered before the tribunal for inspection in line with its directive in the last sitting after it granted Senator Yakubu Danmarke and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who petitioned the tribunal over results of the last state governorship election.
Danmarke and PDP had petitioned the tribunal alleging that the ballot, which returned Governor Aminu Masari, was fraught with malpractices.
Tribunal Admits 34 Bags Of Voters’ Register In Katsina
