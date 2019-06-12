Ondo: Soldiers Arrest Suspected Kidnapper With Army Uniform

Men of the 32 Artillery Brigade of Nigerian Army, Owena barracks in Akure, the Ondo State capital have arrested a suspected kidnapper, John Victor, said to be a member of kidnap syndicate using military camouflages to terrorise the people across the state.

The suspect was alleged to have been involved in the abduction of many in the state, collecting ransom from relatives of kidnap victims.

John, according to a source was arrestede, yesterday by soldiers parading some major roads in the state.

The source explained that the suspect was apprehended at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state durng a stop-and-search routine.

“Our men from the Anti-Kidnapping Sqaud of the military has recorded another feat after apprehending one suspect of a kidnapping group.

“They arrested the suspect inside a vehicle during our stop-and-search operation which was carried out by our gallant officers along the road in Ore town.

“After his arrest, he confessed his membership of a kidnap syndicate terrorising the people of Ondo State,” the source added.