The management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, yesterday announced the end date for online registration of prospective 2019 batch B stream 1 corps members.
The scheme also announced the commencement date for online registration of prospective 2019 batch B, stream 2 corps members.
The registration exercise will commence on Wednesday, 19th June, 2019.
This was confirmed in a statement on Monday on the NYSC official Twitter account.
The statement reads: “This is to inform 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 PCMs that online registration ends tomorrow, 12th June, 2019.
“The portal will be open for Stream II on Wednesday, 19th June, 2019.
NYSC Announces Date For Batch B Stream II Registration
