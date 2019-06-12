The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo has sent birthday felicitations to His Majesty King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III, CON, JP, Perekule XI, Amayanabo and Natural Ruler of Grand Bonny Kingdom as he marked his birthday yesterday 11th June.
In a statement, the Deputy Governor described the Natural Ruler of the Ibani people as a monarch who is genuinely committed to the unity, peace and development of the Ibani Kingdom.
According to her, King Edward Pepple is one of the most revered traditional rulers east of the Niger, noting that he is a source of inspiration to the Ibani people.
Dr. Banigo while wishing him many more happy returns prayed the Almighty God to continue to guide, protect, bless and give him the wisdom to lead the Ibani people to greater heights.
Banigo Felicitates With Bonny Monarch On His Birthday
