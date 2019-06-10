NLC Tasks Legislators On Genuine Checks And Balances

The Ondo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has called on the newly inaugurated 9th Assembly of the state legislature to fully exercise its duties as enshrined in the 1999 constitution in order to checkmate the executive arm for the benefits of their constituents.

In a statement issued yesterday by the State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Sunday Oluwole-Adeleye who reeled out expectations of the masses stated that as direct representatives of the people, the lawmakers should work harder to give quality representation through passage of laws that would impact positively on the state.

Comrade Adeleye, who congratulated the lawmakers on their inauguration emphasised that the re-election of the Speaker, Rt Hon Bamidele Oleyelogun and his deputy, Rt Hon Iroju Ogundeji as Presiding Officers of the Assembly is a clear indication that they should lead the state parliament to bridge the gap between the government and the people.

The congress, which also advised the lawmakers to avoid losing connection with their constituents urged that regular visit and constant interaction would acquaint them to know their challenges and how government can address such.

“The state 9th Assembly should regularly interface with other critical stakeholders including the organised labour unions to give useful suggestions on how to move the state forward.

“Ondo NLC appeals to the new lawmakers to take labour friendly decisions that would motivate and enhance the productivities of the state workforce.

“The Assembly should give maximum support to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to implement the new minimum wage of N30,000 in the State.

“The workers union reminds the new 9th Assembly on the need to have smooth working relationship with Governor Akeredolu and should not forget the principle of checks and balances in government,” the statement read.