ICPC Probes Delta Rep For Forgery, Impersonation

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission has begun an investigation of the lawmaker representing Delta State in the House of Representatives, Mutu Ebomo for alleged forgery and impersonation.

Ebomo, who has been representing Bomadi/Patani federal constituency in the House since 1999, was said to have presented forged secondary school and university degree certificates for elections at different times.

He was also accused of using two different names- Solo Ogoh and Mutu Nicholas Ebomo to contest elections in 1999 and 2003.

The probe of the lawmaker followed a petition to the anti-graft agency by a lawyer, Fayenengigha Jacob on behalf of Prince Collins Eselemo, the All Progressives Congress Reps candidate in the last general elections in Delta State.

Findings indicate that the allegation against Ebomo was also before the Delta State Election Petitions Tribunal in suit EPT/DT/HR/08/2019 filed by Eselemo with Ebomo, the PDP and Independent National Electoral Commission as respondents.

The Tide gathered that investigation into the petition, which was submitted to the ICPC last Monday had recorded swift progress as the commission had reportedly asked the West African Examinations Council to authenticate the certificates presented to the INEC by Ebomo for elections.

An ICPC source stated that the commission had also written to the Federal Ministry of Education to confirm the certificate from St. Clement University, Caicos Island, British West India, claimed by the lawmaker who had just been re-elected for another term in the lower chamber.

“We are expecting the ministry to furnish the detail of their findings to us in order to establish the veracity of the allegations against the lawmaker,” the official stated.

Eselemo, in his petition dated May 31, 2019, claimed that Ebomo had no valid primary, secondary and university certificates, adding that the name he bore while in the House between 1999-2003 was different from the name by which he was known when he was re-elected into the National Assembly in 2003.