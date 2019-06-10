Forfeit Your Salary Like Zamfara, Oyo Govs, PDP Tells Sanwo-Olu

The Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State has advised the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to emulate his counterparts in Oyo and Zamfara states by donating his salary to pensioners and orphanages.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, had promised to donate his salary to pensioners in the state, while the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said he would donate half of his monthly salary to an orphanage in Gusau, the state capital.

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Lagos State, Taofik Gani, in a statement, yesterday, also called on Sanwo-Olu to declare his assets, while criticising him over the alleged purchase of a N187million official vehicle.

The statement read, “The Lagos PDP advises Mr Sanwo-Olu to make public his assets and also manifest commitment to selfless service devoid of any urge for personal enrichment. One of such manifestations is to follow the humble, humanitarian and serving postures of his fellow governors of Oyo and Zamfara States, both of whom have donated all their salaries to their pensioners and orphanages.

“It is only when and if Mr Sanwo-Olu manifests such selfless and austere gestures as a lifestyle that Lagosians can take him seriously and sympathise with him as he claims to be losing weight. Otherwise, Mr Sanwo-Olu is advised to, as a matter of emergency, consult his medical doctor to diagnose real reasons for him losing weight.”

The PDP also criticised the Lagos governor for allegedly buying a N187m SUV as his official vehicle and urged him to make public his assets declaration.

According to the PDP, for Sanwo-Olu to buy a N187million official vehicle marks a prodigal and insensitive beginning to his administration, “especially when the residents need abandoned projects completed and the provision of improved welfare services.”