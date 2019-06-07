Net Honours Award 2019: Mercy Aigbe Emerges As Most Popular Actress

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has been named the most popular actress in Nigeria by the Net Honour’s Award 2019. She won against fellow heavy weights, Tonto Dike, Anne Idibia, Mercy Johnson and Genevieve Nnaji.
The award for most popular actress recognises one who carries the highest number of coverage in the Netog’s website in the year under review.
Other Awards include:
Most searched male musician –Wizkid
Most searched female musician – Tiwa Savage
Most popular actor- Jim Iyke
Most searched actor – Odunlade Adekola
Most searched actress – Mercy Aigbe
Most popular couple – Davido and Chioma
Most popular media personality – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Most popular person – President Mohammadu Buhari
Most popular comedian –Ali Baba
Most popular African celebrity – Juliet Ibrahim
Most popular global celebrity – Kim Kardashind
Most popular event – BB Naija 2018
Top BB Naija star – Tobi Bakare
