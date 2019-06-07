Bayelsa 6th Assembly Gets Speaker

A lawmaker representing Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency 1 for the third term in the Bayelsa House of Assembly, Mr Tonye Isenah, yesterday emerged the Speaker of the state’s sixth Assembly unopposed.

Isenah was nominated by Mrs Koku Ebiyel, representing Yenagoa Constituency 11, at the inaugural sitting of the Assembly.

The new speaker had served as the chief whip of the House of Assembly and chairman of various committees.

The nomination was seconded by Mr Meitama Obodor, Member representing Ogbia Constituency 1.

During his inauguration, he pledged to work in harmony with the state executives to ensure development of the state.

“I thank God for the opportunity to be elected the speaker of the Sixth Assembly; I urge all members to work together to take Bayelsa to the highest pedestal.

“The legislative and executive arms are partners in every government. I believe, our duty is to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people,” he said.

Mr Abraham Ingoboro, representing Brass Constituency 111, was elected and inaugurated the Deputy Speaker of the Sixth Assembly.

Other principal officers of the Assembly are Messrs Monday Obolo, Majority leader; Bernard Kenebal, Deputy leader; Michael Ogbere, Chief Whip, and Ebiowou Koku-Obiyai, Deputy Chief Whip.