NASS Speakership: Vote For Any Candidate, PDP Tells Members …CUPP Rejects APC’s Choice, Backs Secret Ballot

As the nation counts down to the inauguration of 9th National Assembly on Tuesday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has asked its members to work and vote any speakership candidate of their choice.

Specifically, the caucus said that the members were free to join Hon. Mohammed Bago, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila or any other person.

It, however, left a caveat “in the national interest”.

The declaration is contained in the Sallah message to Nigerians signed by the minority leader of the House, Hon. Leo Ogor, yesterday.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari has scheduled the proclamation of the incoming 9th Assembly next Tuesday.

At least, five lawmakers are in the contest for the top job but the major contenders are Bago representing Chanchagi Federal Constituency of Niger State, and Gbajabiamila from Surulere 11 of Lagos State.

Ogor stated in the statement: “While the nation looks forward to the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly, the PDP House Caucus is leaving no stone unturned in furtherance of its resolute determination to proactively decide the final outcome of the ongoing contest for leadership of the House in ways that would ultimately ensure that the people’s will ultimately prevails.

“While we further our unflinching commitment to the principles and ethos of democracy, the PDP House Caucus has endorsed its members’ decision to work with Speakership aspirants from the ruling party, thereby allowing all who feel thus inclined, the freedom to attend all meetings, participate in campaigns, strategy sessions and other activities of any Speakership aspirant of their choice.”

He, however, asked members not to be carried away by vain promises and individual interest.

“While the PDP House Caucus has taken the decision with clear focus on the national interest as well as the future strategic goals of our party, we are not unaware that a few may unfortunately feel inclined to go overboard, nibbling dangerously at carrots dangled before them without adequately heeding appropriate guidelines.

“Nonetheless, such risks have to be taken occasionally as part of sacrifice for the national interest – an overriding consideration for us in our great party.

“The PDP House Caucus wishes all Muslims across Nigeria and the entire world, the infinite grace and enduring mercies of Almighty Allah on this joyous occasion of Eid El Fitri.” Congratulating Nigerian Muslims on the successful completion of the month long Ramadan fast; Ogor hoped that God has answered their prayers for a better Nigeria.

“Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives heartily felicitate with all our Muslim brothers and sisters in the National Assembly and across the entire length and breadth of our great country, Nigeria as they celebrate Eid El Fitri.

“After the focused and exacting spiritual discipline that the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan entails, it is our fervent wish that the collective supplications to our Almighty Creator over the fate of our nation, the growth of its democracy and welfare of citizens become a reality.

“May good deeds and the virtues of love, tolerance, empathy and other noble attributes of Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W.) continue to grow and flourish among the entire populace so that we can all reach out to one another in the true pursuit of peace, unity and progress”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), yesterday, rejected the choice of the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, as the next Speaker.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had named Gbajabiamila its preferred candidate for the position.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had also last week described the Majority Leader as the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari and not that of the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

But the spokesman of the CUPP, Imo Ugochinyere, told journalists in Abuja, yesterday, that Gbajabiamila’s choice was contrary to the present administration’s acclaimed anti-corruption war.

He said the federal lawmaker was not competent to be the Speaker of the House of Representatives because he had earlier been convicted of “wilful dishonesty.”

The Coalition of United Political Parties also backed the use of secret ballot system to elect the leadership of the Ninth National Assembly.

Ugochinyere told journalists in Abuja that the secret ballot was the only way to stop desperate godfathers from imposing their stooges as leaders of the National Assembly.

He said the use of the 2015 House Rule that provided for secret ballot was not negotiable.