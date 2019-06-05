Lagos Assembly Speaker Urges Peace, Love At Sallah

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, yesterday reiterated the need for peace and love among Nigerians, to move the nation forward.

Obasa, who is also the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, disclosed this in his Eid-el-Fitr message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Musbau Rasak, in Lagos.

According to him, being peaceful and good as well as sharing love are some of the lessons derived from the just-concluded fasting period.

He also advised Nigerians to eschew violence as well as utterances and actions that could cause breach of peace in the society.

“Ramadhan is a period we share love and I want to implore Nigerians not to relent in being their brother’s keeper as part of the lessons derived from the just ended fasting period.

“It is also the period we share love among ourselves and my advice is that even after the fasting period, we should not stop being good to one another.

“These are very critical periods as government at all levels move to consolidate on the gains of our democratic rule, hence there is need for us to be vigilant at all times.

“We should eschew violence and avoid actions and utterances that breach public peace.

“We should also assist security agencies in promoting peace, and one way we can do this is by reporting suspicious individuals, groups and actions to relevant security agents on time,” Obasa said.

Also speaking on Eid-el-Fitr, a member of the Assembly, Mr Segun Olulade (APC-Epe II), who rejoiced with Muslims across the World, urged them to maintain the spirit of Ramadan.

Olulade, in a statement, said Muslims must learn to maintain attitudes imbibed during the fasting period.

“Having fasted for about 30 days, abstaining from certain characters and behaviours, we must learn to continue in the same manner after Ramadan.

“For about 30 days now, we have abstained from drinking, immoral acts and anger.

“We have always observed time of prayers; we have engaged in acts of worship; reading the Quran and charity, we must continue these acts, not minding the fact that Ramadan is over.

“Generally, as Nigerians, we must learn to live in harmony, tolerate one another and see the nation’s diversity as a source of strength,” Olulade said.

He urged Nigerians to promote the spirit of forgiveness, love, charity and good neighbourliness learnt in the holy month of Ramadan and put Nigeria first in all their undertakings.