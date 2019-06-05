Feel Free To Join PDP, APC Tells Aggrieved members

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has asked any of its aggrieved members who no longer feels comfortable with its style of operations to feel free to join the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The APC was reacting to issues raised by its Deputy National Chairman, North, Sen. LawalShuaibu.

The APC was particularly concerned about issues raised concerning the party under its National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, MallamLanreIssa-Onilu, addressed the issues in a statement in Abuja yesterday.

“We expect members who have different agenda to join their kind in PDP. We will welcome with open arms, those who share our progressive ideals, so that by 2022, we will have a party whose members are truly progressives”, he advised.

Issa-Onilu noted that if Oyo, Imo, Bauchi, Adamawa and Zamfara States were taken one by one, it will be discovered that there were peculiar issues in the respective states that accounted for how the APC lost them rather than the voters preferring the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“I would put the painful outcomes broadly under two reasons. One is indiscipline on the part of some members of our party in most of the states.

“The second reason is that the party leadership did not do much between 2015 and 2018 to move the party from being an amalgam of different political parties to become a truly blended progressive political party,” Issa-Onilu stated.