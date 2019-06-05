Benue Lawmakers Re-Elect Speaker

Members of the Benue State House of Assembly last Monday re-elected Mr Titus Uba as the Speaker of the 9th Assembly.
Uba was elected through unanimous vote after Dominic Ucha of Tiev Vandeikiya State Constituency had nominated him.
The deputy Speaker, Christopher Adaji, of Ohinmini State Constituency was also re-elected.
A member representing Oju II State Constituency, Joseph Okpanya, nominated Adaji.
After the election of the two principal officers and subsequent inauguration of members, the deputy Speaker moved a motion that sitting be adjourned till June 13.
The motion was seconded by Bem Ngutyo of Tarka State Constituency.
The lawmakers had earlier held a valedictory session to mark the end of the Eighth Assembly.
Uba had, at the session, disclosed that the Eighth Assembly passed 58 bills into law and adopted 62 major resolutions.
He said 46 of the bills passed into law were executive bills while 12 were private and member bills.
