Ayade Commits To C’River Industrialisation

The Cross River State Gov

ernor, Prof. Ben Ayade has said that he assumed office at a very trying time owing to the economic recession and political tension in the country yet has managed to ensure no Cross River child goes to bed hungry by expanding his government to accommodate more people.

Speaking at the pre-inaugural thanksgiving service held at St. Charles’s Lwanga Catholic Church in Calabar, Ayade who was full of praise to God for a successful end of first tenure and reiterated his commitment to banish poverty in the state.

He pledged to work harder in his second term in office in his bid to ensure the total transformation of the socio-economic landscape of the state.

In his words: “I committed myself by expanding government to ensure that at least a member of each family was represented in my government to earn salary. I kept faith in spite of daunting challenges. It was not by my might nor my power but God saw me through, which is why we have come to return all glory to God almighty. We are also here to thank the Almighty because in anticipation that He will see me through in the next four years.”

Continuing he said, “commitment to the people of Cross River will be stronger as we begin the second journey of transforming the state from a third-class world to the first class through aggressive industrialisation drive.”

He acknowledged the dedication, understanding and commitment of his wife in the last four years, saying “she has been the source of my strength as her prayers have kept me going”.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar