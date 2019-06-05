2019 AFCON: Uganda Plans To Shackle Salah

Uganda’s manager, Sebastien Desabre has revealed that his side will have a plan to shackle Mohamed Salah when they face hosts Egypt in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Cranes will face the Pharaohs in their final Group A match, set for the Cairo International Stadium on June 30. Prior to that, the East Africans will have faced DR Congo on June 22 and Zimbabwe on June 26.

Desabre told Tidesports source of his plan for the clash with Egypt and how he hopes to keep Salah, who will still be celebrating Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League triumph this past weekend, from influencing the game.

“I know the Egyptian team well, especially Mohamed Salah,” the French tactician explained.

“He is one of the players with wonderful individual skills and has the ability to be ranked among the best players in the world at the moment. We will have a plan to stop him in our match together.

“Playing against Egypt is a very wonderful moment because it is the host country and the presence of the fans is great in their game. They will place strong pressure on them, and we will try to snatch the points in the first two matches before the last match against them.

“I know Egypt well and the atmosphere there, I worked before in Ismaily and this will give me a chance to adapt.

“We camped in Egypt recently in order to give the players an opportunity to know the atmosphere.”

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho believes that Mohamed Salah has the quality to challenge for the Ballon d’Or, but thinks the Liverpool star needs to win the Africa Cup of Nations to help his cause.

Salah has been an important part of Jurgen Klopp’s team over the last two seasons, taking home the Premier League Golden Boot twice while winning the EPL Player of the Year award in 2017-18.