PDP Set To Take Over Anambra In 2021

Chief Austin Umahi, the National Vice Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP], (South East) has declared that his party will takeover Anambra State governorship seat in 2021.

Umahi, who spoke yesterday at Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, at a reception organised by Dr. Obiora Okonkwo for the zonal leadership of the party, said, “PDP will ensure that it takes control of the five South-East states, through all legal means possible. Winning Anambra in 2021 will complete the circle.

“Therefore, we must go back to possess our possession. The people’s voices must be heard and Anambra will bounce back again.”

The National Vice Chairman also warned that the era of imposition of candidates was over, saying there would be a level-playing field for every aspirant in the party.

Earlier in his address, Okonkwo praised Umahi for the impressive outing of the party in the southeast at the last general election, insisting that the vital role he played led to the reclamation of Imo state by the party.

“I am happy with the unity that we have achieved in Anambra. With that, in no distant time, Anambra will become the property of PDP.

“Soon, the electoral bell will ring for Anambra State. No matter what happens, our focus must remain to take over Government House Anambra State,” Okonkwo concluded.

On his part, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, the Anambra State PDP chairman, promised to continue to lead the party in the right direction.