Osun Poly Students Set School Clinic Ablaze Over Colleague’s Death

Irate students of the Osun State Polytechnic at Iree last Saturday set the school clinic and medical equipment ablaze over the death of one of their colleagues.

However, the timely intervention of the school’s security officials prevented the fire from spreading to other buildings in the school.

It was learnt that one Aminu Hammed, a Higher National Diploma student of the institution’s Department of Applied Chemistry, slumped in the examination hall last Friday and was rushed to the school clinic, where he later died.

The protesting students, who stormed the clinic last Saturday morning, alleged that there were no medical personnel at the clinic to attend to Hammed when he was rushed to the clinic.

During the protest, the school’s ambulance, drugs and equipment in the clinic were set ablaze by the students.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the school, Mr Tope Abiola said apart from the burnt clinic, property worth millions of naira were also destroyed by the students.

Abiola said that drugs, equipment, vehicles as well as medical facilities were razed down by the inferno.

He said it was not true that there were no medical personnel to attend to Hammed when he was brought to the clinic.

According to him, when Hammed was rushed to the school clinic at about 4:30 p.m. last Friday, medical personnel on duty made frantic effort to resuscitate him but to no avail.

He said that Hammed was immediately referred to another hospital in town where he later died.