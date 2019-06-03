NASS Speaker: ‘I’ll Fight Imposition To The Last’

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Olajide Olatubosun (APC-Oyo), has said that the National Assembly is faced with “existential threat.”

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, Olatubosun who is aspiring to be Speaker of the 9th Assembly said that he would fight against imposition with the last drop of his blood.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the office of the Speaker to the South West and endorsed Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) for the office.

Olatubosun said that section 50 sub-section 1b of the 1999 Constitution as amended says that members shall elect from among themselves any member with legislative experience to become speaker.

“Am a party man only to the extent that the decisions of the party conforms with the Constitution,” he said.

He said that the doctrine of Separation of Power says that there are three arms of government with separate functions and responsibilities.

The lawmaker explained that the different arms of government should cooperate with one another without compromising the principle of Checks and Balances.

“The Executive is not superior to the legislature, no, unfortunately because of our long years of military rule, the legislative arm has been bastadised so much.

“The legislature which is the National Assembly in our case came into continuous flow since 1999; this institution is faced with existential threat.

“Many people in government do not think we should exist anyway; so it is in our best interest and for future generation for us to allow people to decide who leads us.

“The members of the House of Representatives are matured, well travelled with the required exposure to choose one of them to lead, so I will not support any form of imposition,” he said.

The lawmaker said that he has friends from across political parties and that the support he enjoys is devoid of inducement.

He described the legislative arm as the backbone of democracy adding that the institution needed to be ran with a new approach.