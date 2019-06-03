LP Urges Opposition Parties To Withdraw Petition Against Wike

The Rivers State Labour Party Governorship candidate in the last general elections, Isaac Wonwu has advised his counterparts in other political parties challenging the election of Governor Nyesom Wike at the tribunal to withdraw their suit.

Wonwu who has withdrawn his application challenging the reelection of the governor said that the continued legal tussle will distract the governor from carrying out development projects in the state.

Wonwu who gave the advice during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital said the olive branch offered by the governor to the opposition informed his decision to withdraw his petition.

According to him, “The olive branch of His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike has informed our decision to withdraw our petitions.

“It is our view too that other persons or parties aggrieved in the electoral tribunal should be able to consider same by withdrawing their petitions in joining our hands, in joining the state governor, in joining the state executive in ensuring that we drive the state forward,” he said.

On his expectations as the governor begins his second term in office, the Labour Party standard bearer in the last poll said he wants the governor to concentrate more in the development of other cities as well as tackle crime in the state.

“The Wike’s administration should take decisive approach in leading the state for more enviable developmental level, particularly in areas of insecurity. We have to also give attention to the development and creating more urban cities.

“Attention too should be drifted on area of Agriculture, employment and industrial creations that will be able to give opportunity in developing the state,” Wonwu stated.

Dennis Naku