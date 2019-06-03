Calabar Residents Hail PTAD’s House To House Verification

Some residents of Calabar have commended the Pension Transition Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for introducing mobile verification of the sick and aged pensioners during the ongoing verification of the retirees in Cross River.

The residents, who made the commendation in separate interviews with newsmen in Calabar, said the measure was a step in the right direction.

Daughter to Mrs Aruk Ukpong, Mrs Ann Enebong, who retired from the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), expressed appreciation to the PTAD for coming to verify her aged mother in her residence.

“My mother is old and sick, so I complained to them and they asked me to apply and attach all her relevant documents and to indicate her current address which I did, and here they are in our house to verify her.

“I thank them for this gesture; words cannot express my joy, ‘’ she said.

Mr Out Andem, son to another pensioner, Mrs Edith Ansa, formerly of West African Examination Council (WAEC), also thanked the management of PTAD for coming to verify his mother in the house.

“Our mother is suffering from diabetes and chronic back pain, so she could not go for the verification.

“I thank the PTAD and government for ensuring that my mother can benefit from the pension after retiring from service many years ago,” he said.

Also, Mr Sunday George, who retired as a security guard over 20 years ago from the Federal Ministry of Works, commended the directorate for the initiative.

“I have been down with illness and the doctor has refused treating me due to lack of money. I cannot pay for my treatment. There is no money even to feed my family.

“I hope that with this verification everything will be okay, ‘’ he said.