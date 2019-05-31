Wike Performed, Will Do Better In 2nd Term -Okocha

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Hon. OCJ Okocha, SAN, says he has no doubts that Rivers State Governor; Chief Nyesom Wike will not disappoint the people of the State, but sustain the tempo of development in the second term of his administration.

Speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the legal luminary said: “I can vouch for him based on the performance which he had given in the past. Wike served as two – term chairman of Obio/Akpor local government, my home local government area. At that time we had this arrangement that chairmen, whether elected or appointed should serve one term and go so that this position may rotate to all the wards and sections of the local government area.

“He served two terms. Why did he serve second term? He did because everybody was impressed with his performance during his first term. He was the first among many local government chairmen to erect that edifice there that is now Obio/Akpor Local Government Council secretariat at Rumuodomaya.

“Incidentally, as I said, that is my home local government: And he lived up to our expectation after we gave him the second chance. Some of us who know his past track records can stand here and say that, in his second term, he will perform better than he has already performed. And I can stand here and vouch for him.

“He is a man who believes in performance. He is a man who believes in delivering the dividends of democracy. He is a man who believes in developing his own environment.”