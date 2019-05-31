Senate Confirms Appointment Of FCT Customary Court President

The Senate in a very brief proceeding, yesterday screened and confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee for the position of President of Customary Court of Appeal for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Justice Musa Abubakar Sadiq.

The nominee was screened by the committee of the whole due to the short remaining life span if the 8th Senate which makes it impossible for the Senate to arrange the nominee’s screening and report by the relevant Senate commitee.

The nominee however received no direct questions from the lawmakers who only made their comments.

First to speak were Senators Shehu Sani and Barau Jibrin who both praised Justice Sadiq for what they described as his ‘befitting’ resume and ‘competence.’

However the Senate Leader in his contribution said the Judiciary is expected by Nigerians to be firm, to be fare, to be committed to those ideals that the founding fathers of the country worked and died for.

His words “Ours is a society where people who have so much money buy judgements. I think that is not the type of society that we want.

“We want a society where those at the lowest line; the vulnerable, the disadvantage can go to courts and get judgement because they deserve to get those judgements regardless of their socio-economic status.

“So I want to pray for you and for all of us that this nomination that we are going to confirm by the grace of God will be a blessing and an additional advantage to the judiciary and the l people of this great country”.

Speaking on the magnanimity of the senators to bend some of the rules for the speedy confirmation Lawan said, “This is a very clear demonstration of how the three arms of Government can work cordially and productively.

“We have by this action suspended our rules in the interest of the people of this country and the judiciary.

“So I believe that there is sense in trying to all the time ensure that we work in a cordial manner. We have given the judiciary something in the interest of the country.”

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja