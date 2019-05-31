Rivers Remains Safe For Business, Dev -Wike …Blasts Amaechi Over Utterance

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said that the state is safe for productive economic activities for the empowerment of the people.

Wike described as unfortunate, failed attempts by the former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to de-market the state on NTA Tuesday Live, where the former Rivers State governor claimed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration could not extend railway to Rivers State due to alleged insecurity.

He spoke at the second term inauguration banquet at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.

In attendance at the inauguration banquet were prominent Rivers leaders, traditional rulers, national and state Assembly members and local government chairmen.

Wike said: “Amaechi claimed on NTA Tuesday Live that he did not bring the railway to Rivers State because of insecurity. What about Kaduna and Daura with very high level of insecurity, yet they took railway there?

“Just this week, the President met with the governors of 19 northern states, and they discussed how to stem the tide of insecurity in the region. Yet, they were not denied projects.

“For how long will Amaechi continue to de-market Rivers State? Was it insecurity that made him not to give the President 25 per cent during the last elections? You claim Rivers State is insecure, but you came to the state to hold your birthday. Every Rivers indigene owes it a duty to protect the state”.

He said contrary to the false propaganda about insecurity, Rivers State has continued to grow her Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) since 2015.

“When I came on board as governor in 2015, we met an Internally Generated Revenue of N4.5billion. But now, it has grown to N8-9billion. If the state is not safe, our Internally Generated Revenue will not be on the increase.

“Let nobody de-market Rivers State. This ugly politics will not work. We have not benefited anything from the APC-led Federal Government since 2015. They are refunding money for federal projects, but they delisted Rivers State. But I will not bow to anyone, I will only continue to respect constituted authority”, he said.

Wike announced that competence and loyalty would drive the setting up of his second term cabinet, adding that only persons with 100 per cent loyalty will make the list.

The governor assured that he would pay more attention to the masses through empowerment programmes.

Also speaking, the former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili said Wike has surpassed all former governors in terms of performance in the last four years.

He called on the governor to use his second term to promote the unity of Rivers people for the development of the state.

“Every inch of the journey from now on must be devoted to thanking God ceaselessly for what He did for our state. You have done so much, but there is still work to be done”, he added.

Odili urged Wike to devote more resources to empowering the less privileged during his second term, advising the governor to find a way of reaching the poor without passing through middlemen.

He advised the governor not to be distracted by political intrigues, as the race for 2023 has already started.

In his remarks, United States Consul-General in Nigeria, John Bray said he was very proud of Rivers people because of the role they played during the last elections, adding that during the last elections, Rivers people won despite the challenges of the period.

Bray said: “As I come from a democratic country, I am very proud of Rivers people. During the last difficult elections, the people won. So, I raise my glass to you, the people of Rivers”.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus said though the former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi came with Army Generals to overrun the state, he was defeated by Rivers people.

Senator Dino Melaye commended Rivers people for voting a man of courage who believes in the defence of the Niger Delta, noting that Rivers people voted for a man who has conquered fear.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi praised Wike for his outstanding performance in his first term, and conferred on the governor the title of “Pride of Nigeria”.

Founder of AIT, Dr Raymond Dokpesi thanked Rivers people for standing solidly behind Wike during the last elections, stressing that the governor has become a role model in leadership across Nigeria.

“Without the outstanding performance of Governor Wike, it would have been impossible for the PDP to be alive in the country”, he said.

Former President of the

Meanwhile, the Governor of Rivers State, NyesomWike, has attacked a former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, for allegedly trying to de-market the state.

Wike spoke at a second term inauguration banquet at the Government House Port Harcourt.

He said contrary to the false propaganda about insecurity, Rivers State has continued to grow her internally generated revenue since 2015.

In attendance at the dinner were the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; Senator Dino Melaye; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogun.

Others are, Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and Amayanabo of Opobo, King Douglas Dandeson Jaja; Founder of AIT, Dr Raymond Dokpesi, among others.

Wike said, “Amaechi claimed on NTA Tuesday live that he did not bring the railway to Rivers State because of insecurity, what about Kaduna and Daura with very high level of insecurity, yet they took railway there.

“Just this week, the President met with the governors of 19 northern states and they discussed how to stem the tide of insecurity in the region. Yet they were not denied projects.

“For how long will Amaechi continue to de-market Rivers State. Was it insecurity that made him not to give the President 25 per cent during the last elections?

“You claim Rivers State is insecure, but you came to the state to hold your birthday. Every Rivers indigene owes it a duty to protect the state.

“When I came on board as Governor in 2015, we met an Internally Generated Revenue of N4.5billion. But now, it has grown to N8-9billion. If the state is not safe, our Internally Generated Revenue will not be on the increase.

“Let nobody de-market Rivers State. This ugly politics will not work. We have not benefited anything from the APC Federal Government since 2015.

“They are refunding money for Federal projects, but they delisted Rivers State. But I will not bow to anyone, I will only continue to respect constituted authority.”

Governor Wike further announced that competence and loyalty would drive the setting up of his second term cabinet. He said only persons with 100 per cent loyalty will make the list.