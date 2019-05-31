Nestle Launches Sub-Saharan Africa Challenge In Lagos

Nestlé’s Research and Development (R&D) Innovation Challenge, has launched its Sub-Saharan Africa challenge in Lagos, Nigeria after it kicked off earlier in the week in Ghana.

The challenge is part of the company’s efforts to contribute to the local innovation ecosystem, the company said at the launch on Wednesday.

“It is expected that the challenge will help to boost local entrepreneurship, as well as provide a platform for start-ups, researchers and developers to contribute to local sustainable growth by bringing breakthrough ideas to the market.

“The innovation challenge aims to bring partners together to identify sustainable and scalable science and technology solutions that help to accelerate the innovation of products that meet local consumer needs.

"The R&D innovation challenge will also take place in Kenya, South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal.

“The goal is to work collaboratively with start-ups and universities to identify sustainable and scalable science and technology solutions that help to accelerate the innovation of products that meet local consumer needs.

“The R&D innovation challenge calls for novel solutions across four areas: environmentally-friendly packaging solutions, sustainable cocoa plantlets, affordable nutrition and new routes to market.’’

Nestlé Chief Technology Officer Stefan Palzer said: There is a growing number of Africa-based entrepreneurs and local researchers with creative ideas to address issues facing their communities.

“This R&D innovation challenge presents for our company an exceptional opportunity to leverage the outstanding creativity, while helping to turn the most promising ideas into reality.”

He said that to engage with local start-ups, Nestlé partnered with Kinaya Ventures as part of the Spring Fellowship Programme, which is designed to accelerate corporate start-up partnerships and catalyze digital entrepreneurship.

The challenge also calls upon universities in Central and West African countries to submit solutions, he added.

The statement noted that selected teams would enter an accelerator programme to help advance and potentially commercialise their ideas.

“During the accelerator, the start-up and university teams will have access to Nestlé’s R&D expertise and infrastructure at the R&D Centre in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, including shared labs, kitchens and pilot-testing equipment.

“At the end of the accelerator, teams will have the opportunity to pitch their proof of concept to Nestlé management.’’

Speaking on the challenge, Mr Mauricio Alarcon, the MD/CEO of Nestlé Nigeria said, “Today, consumer needs and challenges are rapidly evolving.