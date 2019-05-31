Court Grants Naira Marley Bail

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi on Thursday has granted bail to Nigerian musician, Naira Marley.

At the resumed bail application, the singer’s lead defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo, apologised for his absence at the initial arraignment on May 20.

Ojo urged the court to accept the bail application prima facie based on the presumption of his innocence in accordance with Section 162 (1).

The defence also pleaded that a liberal approach is taken in hearing the bail application.

The prosecution counsel, led by Rotimi Oyedepo, however, argued that it is not the temporary release of the singer that mattered but the final judgment.

He, therefore, urged the court to grant accelerated hearing rather than bail.

Oyedepo added that since the lawyer of the defendant said the defendant is a celebrity, then his actions and in-actions have a multiplier effect on youths in the entire federation.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo, in a ruling after listening to the defence and prosecution arguments, granted the singer bail to the sum of two million naira and two sureties.

He then adjourned trial to 22, 23 and 24 of October for hearing.