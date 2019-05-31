Check Out Nollywood Stars At Genevieve Nnaji’s Birthday Bash

The Nollywood is celebrating Genevieve Nnaji 40th Birthday, after which the actress has been in the Nollywood industry for about 32 years. Genevieve alongside with Omotola Jalade, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic, Stephenie Linus, and Uche Jombo are an actress to be reckoned for their longtime activeness in the movie industry, NIGERIA NEWS reports.

However, during their time they became a highly competitive actress to be featured by Producers and as a result, Genevieve Nnaji, Stella Damasus and Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde were being restricted to act in some movies due to their so much influence in the movie industry. They are surely expenses for a lot of Producers to feature in their movie.

The aforementioned actresses took the chance of Genevieve birthday celebration to come together once again. This prompts NIGERIA NEWS to make a comparison of picture believed to have been taken more than 15 years ago.

Check below the picture when at the birthday ceremony and the one snapped years back.

The Genevieve Nnaji 40th birthday is so glamorous and not only befit the purpose of the celebration but as well befit the come together of great colleagues who have been in the Nollywood industry for quite a long time.