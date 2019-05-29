RSSL: Willbros FC Attributes Victory To Early Preparation

The manager of Willbros Football Club of Port Harcourt, Prince Abedi has said that they are well prepared for the Rivers State Super League (RSSL) Football competition.

He stated that his players had been in camp for the past two months in preparation for the tournament.

Abedi, said this last Monday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports shortly after his team defeated Family Love FC of Port Harcourt 1-0 at the Sharks Football Stadium, Old Port Harcourt township.

“l feel great and honoured, I thank God for the victory. I gave kudos to my players because it has been hard work all through the past one month,” Abedi said.

According to him, his team is one of the best in the amateur League in the state adding that they have lost only one match at the Sharks Football Stadium for the past two years.

” I will say that my players are good. I cannot take it from them,” he said.

However, he commended Family Love FC, saying that they gave good account of themselves in the field of play.

Also speaking, Odio Chima, who scored the only goal in the game, said he is excited to have scored the only goal.

Chima, promised to score more goals as the competition progresses.

“We played a very good team but by the grace of God we won them,” Chima said.

The only goal of the match was scored in the 27 minute.

In Other matche results, Nielladan Football Academy 3- Ajagun FC 0, while Police Machine defeated Malian FC 6-0.oo

Kiadum Edookor